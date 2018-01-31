WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will try again at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday to launch a Falcon 9 rocket and European communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Strong winds and an unreliable sensor resulted in the launch team scrubbing the first countdown on Tuesday afternoon, about an hour before the launch window opened at 4:25 p.m.

Wednesday's window at Launch Complex 40 is the same, opening at 4:25 p.m. and closing at 6:46 p.m.

