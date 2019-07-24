WATCH: Mueller discusses his findings in investigation into Russia interference

WASHINGTON - Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to appear before the House Judiciary and House Intel Committees to testify on the findings in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller will first appear before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the hearing is expected to run for three hours. After a short break, Mueller will then testify before the House Intelligence Committee at noon ET.

The Judiciary panel, chaired by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, will focus on Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice, which is covered in Volume 2 his nearly 450-page report.

The Intelligence committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, will focus on Russian interference in the election, or Volume 1.

Each lawmaker will get five minutes to ask Mueller questions. The Judiciary Committee will attempt to squeeze all 41 of its member's questions into three hours, so some members may not take up their full allotted time.

Democrats want to illustrate the report's findings -- including that Mueller could not clear President Donald Trump of a crime when it came to obstruction of justice -- and Republicans want to focus on the conclusion that the Trump campaign did not take criminal steps to help Russians interfere in the 2016 election.

Mueller was subpoenaed by House Democrats, who are hoping his testimony will shift public perception about Trump's alleged criminal activity outlined in Mueller's report.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.