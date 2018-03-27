Water park co-owner arrested over Kansas boy's death

TOPEKA, Kan. - A Texas judge has ordered the co-owner of a water park company held without bond as a criminal case proceeds in the death of a 10-year-old boy at one of the company's parks in Kansas.

Victoria Cisneros, spokeswoman for the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, says 62-year-old Jeffrey Henry appeared for a hearing Tuesday.

She says county prosecutors asked that Henry be held without bond at the request of the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Henry was earlier being held on a $500,000 bond. He's facing charges in Kansas of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Henry will remain at the Cameron County jail in far South Texas as he awaits extradition to Kansas.

Cisneros didn't immediately have details on when extradition may occur.

Henry's arrest Monday follows a Kansas grand jury's indictment last week of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, and a former operations director on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Caleb Schwab in 2016.

The family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide says a criminal indictment shows that issues with the water park company "go far beyond" the boy's death.

The family of Caleb Schwab released a statement Monday in reaction to a 20-count indictment released last week of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts and one of its co-owners.

The Schwab family says they have "full faith and trust" in Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and know he'll "take appropriate steps in the interest of public safety."

Caleb was killed in August 2016 while riding the waterslide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The indictment released last week alleges the slide met few, if any, industry standards and that necessary repairs were avoided or delayed.

