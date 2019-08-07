Wednesday marks National Purple Heart Day

Purple Heart award found at Goodwill returned to family.

A day to honor a military hero -- Wednesday is National Purple Heart Day.

The Purple Heart is America's oldest decoration for military merit.

It was created by Gen. George Washington in 1782.

Today, the Purple Heart bears his image and the Washington family crest.

Six soldiers earned the Purple Heart during the Revolutionary War.

Before World War II, the honor was presented to soldiers for "any singularly meritorious action."

But since 1944, the requirements limited the award to only those wounded or killed in combat.

There's no full record, but it's estimated nearly 2 million Purple Hearts have been awarded.

