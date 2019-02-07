Wells Fargo customers experiencing outages with online, mobile banking

Exterior of the Wells Fargo bank on November 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Wells Fargo)

ROANOKE, Va. - Wells Fargo customers across the country have had trouble using their online banking or mobile app services Thursday morning.

The system outage is the second time this month that people have been unable to effectively use their services, according to KSAT.

The bank posted this message to its Twitter page:

"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

About an hour after that first tweet, the company followed up with this:

"We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

