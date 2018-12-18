'We're not afraid to play it': Radio station plays 'Baby It's Cold Outside' for two straight hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In response to recent controversy, a Lousiville radio station made its stance clear.

After a Cleveland radio station banned the popular Christmas song, "Baby It's Cold Outside," WAKY decided to play the song for two straight hours Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening, the station posted on its Facebook page:

WE LOVE THE SONG! Tomorow (Sunday) morning beginning at 8am, WAKY will play "Baby, It's Cold Outside" continuously until 10am. So, give us a listen! And, WLKY-TV 32 will have a report about it during their 11pm newscast tonight!

Then, come Sunday morning, another post:

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE! We like it and we're not afraid to play it on WAKY for the next couple of hours!

Both posts were met with positive reactions by the station's Facebook fans.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.