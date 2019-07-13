Where you can get free fries on National French Fry Day

iStock/PIKSEL

If you needed a reason to give into your french fry temptation, today's the day, It's National French Fry Day!

Some of the nation's biggest fast-food chains are offering discounts or deals to help celebrate Saturday

McDonald's - When ordering through Uber Eats with a code found on the app, you'll get a free medium fries with your purchase.

Sheetz - Free bag of french fries when ordering through the Sheetz app.

Burger King - You can grab an order of fries for a dollar when you place a mobile order.

IHOP - You get unlimited fries when ordering a classic steakburger.

TGI Friday's - Customers get a free refill of fries with any burger.

Red Robin - As always, they have their signature bottomless steak fries.