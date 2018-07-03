White Sulphur Springs prepares ahead of President Donald Trump's Tuesday visit

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - President Donald Trump is coming to West Virginia Tuesday night. He'll be speaking at a formal dinner that's part of the Greenbrier Classic celebrations. Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican turned Democrat to run for governor who then turned back to Republican after winning, gave remarks on the visit through a prepared statement.

"I am so excited to welcome my friend President Trump back to West Virginia for the fifth time since he was elected," the statement reads. "Can you believe how many times the president has been to West Virginia recently? This is more evidence that truly West Virginia is moving from 50th to first."

In the small community of White Sulphur Springs, this week is already a big one with the annual PGA golf tournament on the books. With Trump's visit, the event is garnering a political edge, and as with anything in politics, there are two sides to each story. But whether you like Trump or not, people in town are wondering what keeps bringing him here?

In the kitchen of White Sulphur Springs' 50 East, the Greenbrier Classic is the event of the year.

"The whole about three weeks we quadruple (our business,) from the setup crew to all the people that are in town for the tournament and then the tear-down," 50 East general manager Sadie Fraley said.

This year, the stakes are even bigger as Trump is in town to attend some of the festivities leading up to the event.

"It's very humbling that he comes here," Fraley said. "It's great that he comes here and meets with our governor of West Virginia at the Greenbrier."

President Trump will speak at the "Salute to Service Dinner," his fifth visit to the Greenbrier since getting elected. The dinner is part of the revamped look of the tournament, now marketed as "A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier."

"There must be something special about White Sulphur Springs and the Greenbrier Hotel to bring him here so often," White Sulphur Springs native Keith Parker, who now lives in Virginia, said. "I'm sure he realizes that the vast majority of people in West Virginia voted for him and he's just returning the favor."

But some others see the repeated visits to the luxury resort as phony. While the big money packs inside the resort, common day voters say they're out on Main Street.

"He's coming to just the hotel, he is never coming downtown," White Sulphur Springs resident Jose Melendez said. "He just stays in the hotel, he doesn't come here and speak with the people and ask what's going on downtown."

Whether the trips to the Mountain State pay off is yet to be seen. But what is fact, is that whenever Trump comes to town, local businesses cash in.

"I think it's a win-win for us, we have the president's ear," Fraley said. "People coming to protest him, people coming to cheer him on, it always brings good business for us in downtown White Sulphur."

The White House has released few details about the visit, saying on that Trump will make remarks at the dinner. We don't know what he plans to speak about, however. Our cameras will be inside the dinner and we'll have team coverage of the event.

"He always brings a great crowd with him and it's just great to meet those people, Fraley said. "They get to see our story from the flood as well as see our small town and how the Greenbrier impacts us locally."