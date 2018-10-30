Whitey Bulger found dead in West Virginia federal prison, NBC News reports

After being transferred to a prison in West Virginia, notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead, according to NBC News.

The Associated Press reports that the 89-year-old was at the high-security penitentiary USP Hazelton in West Virginia.

Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.

