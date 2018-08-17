Widespread EpiPen shortage hits as back-to-school season begins

In this Friday, July 8, 2016 photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens, an epinephrine autoinjector for the treatment of allergic reactions, in Sacramento, Calif. Price hikes for the emergency medicine have made its maker, Mylan, the latest...

ROANOKE, Va. - A warning for parents whose children use EpiPens: There is a widespread shortage across the country.

The shortage has been an issue for months. It was caused by manufacturing issues and local supply disruptions.

Sales of EpiPens typically go up during the back-to-school season.

The shortage means children with serious allergies are going into the classroom unprotected. It's not clear just how many children are impacted by the shortage.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic EpiPen on Thursday.