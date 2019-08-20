Wife of missing Florida boater, firefighter joins the search

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The coast guard is searching along the Florida and Georgia coasts for two Florida firefighters, last seen launching a fishing boat from Cape Canaveral Friday.

Since then, dozens of boats, six helicopters, more than 100 volunteers, and surrounding agencies searched 5,000 square miles of water.

On Monday, a searcher found a fishing tackle bag that belongs to one of the men some 50 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

The wife of one of the missing boaters is spending Tuesday on two search flights, each one four hours long.

"I need to be up there. I've been getting frustrated with the results ... going to bed at night ... feeling guilty going to sleep or eating because I know our husbands are out there not doing that," said Natasha Walker, wife of the missing boater.

Fellow firefighters say the two men have what it takes to survive.

