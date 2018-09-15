Wilmington residents break into Family Dollar store during Florence, report says

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Citizens in Wilmington, North Carolina, broke into a closed Family Dollar store on Saturday as Tropical Storm Florence caused heavy rainfall and flooding in the area, according to an article on WECT-TV in Wilmington.

A reporter and another employee for WECT witnessed people wearing masks and carrying out items, according to the article.

According to WECT, the Wilmington Police Department didn’t take action because they were told by management of the store to not intervene.



