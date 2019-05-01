Wind blows beehive onto Arizona woman's head

TEMPE, Az. - It was a scary moment for an Arizona woman Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a heavy wind blew a beehive on top of her head, causing her to be stung more than two dozen times.

"Walking up to the house and with my wonderful luck, the second I got out of my car and walk under it, it falls on my head ... it fell directly on my head, I heard it explode on my head."

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, says during the storm, a huge gust of wind happened to blow as she was walking up to pick up her son from day care. That's when the hive landed on top of her head

She says she was stung more than 30 times.

"My head, my shoulders, my arms, my fingers," said the woman.

She says she rushed inside to the shower and immediately took Benadryl. The fire department foamed the hive and the front of the home to protect anyone else, especially since an elementary school was about to let out students nearby.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but is now recovering and says she's thankful it wasn't her son who was stung.

"I'm happy that I'm not allergic. I'm glad it didn't happen to somebody who was, so I'm OK with it happening to me."

