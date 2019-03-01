Wisconsin town proposes new law to fine parents of bullies

7.4 -- Percent of high school students reported being threatened or injured with a weapon at school at least once in the last year as of 2011.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Residents in a Wisconsin town are looking to stop children from bullying by hitting their parents where it hurts - their wallets.

Officials in Sun Prairie are considering a law that would fine parents of bullies anywhere from $50 to $1,000, according to KARE 11.

The law would cover harassment that includes verbal, physical and cyberbullying.

A spokesperson for the School District said it has not taken a stance on the proposal yet, but there are many programs in place to prevent bullying.

Parents who support the proposal say it's not the punishment that's important, but the conversation that comes with it.

The proposal is set to be brought up to the city's Youth and Family Commission next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.