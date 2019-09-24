Woman bites camel's testicle after it sits on her at Louisiana truck stop

BATON ROUGE, La. - A woman bites a camel's testicle after it sits on her at a Louisiana truck stop.

Caspar is the star attraction at a truck stop zoo outside Baton Rouge.

The three-year-old, who weighs six-hundred pounds, described as a "gentle giant".

Unless you invade his personal space, which is exactly what happened last Thursday.

When an unleashed dog ran into Caspar's pen, and its 68-year-old owner followed, Caspar sat on the woman, who bit his testicle in order to escape.

He seems to be fine. The woman was taken to a hospital, and cited for criminal trespassing and a leash law violation.

"He's very, very, very, laid back, friendly, he doesn't like someone up in his face and stuff and that's why when we go in we go in in pairs," said Pamela Bossier, truck stop manager. "Truthfully, as long as you're sweet to him, he's going to be sweet to you."

"This is the only camel in the parish and I'm sure this is the only camel that's ever been bit by a human on its testicle," said Sheriff Brett Stassi, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

NBC News