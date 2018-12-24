Woman completes sick father's holiday display dream

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man's tradition of decorating his home for Christmas hit a roadblock this year. That's because he living with Parkinson's disease --- which makes keeping up with the holiday display difficult.

But this year --- his daughter stepped up in a big way.

"That's the most important thing in life is to make other people happy," said Jerry Conners.

Conners lights up his home here on Daventry Court in Orlando every year for the holiday but this year is the biggest transformation yet.

"I've been sick the last year and my daughter has been sick the last year and my daughter has done her best to fulfill everyone's dream and have a great holiday and spread the merry Christmas cheer," said Conners.

Conners spends his day in a wheelchair, and any movement is a struggle.

So this year, his daughter Heather put in extra effort to make their display special.

They've been planning for all the lights, decorations and snow-making bubble-machines since last Christmas.

"She really nailed it for me this year. this is the best I've ever seen," said Conners.

Now, they're sharing their vision with all who want to see it.