Woman dead in collision involving car driving the wrong way

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Virginia woman is dead after authorities say the car she was in traveled the wrong direction on the freeway and struck another vehicle.

Virginia State Police say Cecilia R. Wells of Portsmouth was killed while a front passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox early Sunday. Police received a call about the car traveling west in eastbound Interstate 264 near the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel.

The Chevrolet struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on. The Toyota driver and passenger were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police release says the Chevrolet driver - 26-year-old Evonne Shanae Brinkley of Portsmouth - was charged with driving under the influence and could face other charges. A police spokeswoman said Brinkley was still in the hospital Sunday.

