Woman drinking wine from Pringles can, riding electric cart barred from Texas Walmart, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Authorities in Texas responded to quite the unusual situation Friday morning.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports that Walmart employees asked officers to ban a woman from their store after they say she had been drinking wine from a Pringles can for several hours while riding on an electric cart.

Police told the newspaper that employees told police that the woman had been riding around in the store's parking lot since 6:30 a.m. while drinking the alcoholic beverage.

According to the newspaper, when officers arrived, the woman was at a nearby restaurant, and it was relayed to her that she had been barred from the Walmart.

