Woman facing deportation after attacking a man in MAGA hat

FALMOUTH, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday after assaulting a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Authorities say 41-year-old Rosiane Santos, who they claim is "an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil," attacked the man at a restaurant in Falmouth and is due to be deported.

A statement from John Mohan, a public affairs officer for ICE's Boston office said, "Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts."

According to NBC4, Bryton Turner began to record the incident after Santos began to verbally assault him because of his MAGA hat. Turner said, "Ignorant people like this. I'm just trying to sit here, eat a nice meal."

In the video, Santos can be seen walking up behind him and pulling the hat off his head.

Santos told police she was upset because Turner was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.