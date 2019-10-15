Woman creates beautiful pressure washer art on driveway

BURLINGTON, North Carolina - A woman in North Carolina is being praised for her creative approach to art.

Dianna Wood's tool? A pressure washer. Her canvas? Her driveway.

Photos of the 59-year-old retiree's work have dazzled many in a Facebook post that has gone viral, being shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Her goal was to clean the driveway, but the end result is a one-of-a-kind canvas littered with detailed flowers, birds, butterflies and owls.

Her husband gave her the pressure washer as a gift, according to Spectrum News.

In a follow-up post, Wood said that while this was the first time she'd ever done anything like this, she has done "crazy art things" since she was about 5 years old.