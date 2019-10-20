Woman who stood on ship's railing for selfie barred for life from cruise line

JAMAICA - A woman was removed from a cruise ship and banned for life by the cruise company after she climbed onto her room's balcony railing to pose for a dangerous photo shoot over the ocean.

The unnamed woman was spotted by a fellow passenger, Peter Blosic, who alerted the crew.

"While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew. If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible," he told CNN.

Blosic later posted a picture of the woman wearing a blue bathing suit with hands over her head on social media.

The ship's crew later tracked down the woman and removed her when the ship docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, Blosic said.

Copyright CNN