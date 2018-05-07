Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

SELMA, Texas - An $18 bet paid off big for a Texas woman on Saturday.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, won $1.2 million on her Pick 5 bet, according to KSAT.

She chose the winning horses for five consecutive races, winning the big prize at Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas.

Congratulations to our biggest winner! Her $18 wager won her 1.2 million! pic.twitter.com/jVYXLCIs4g — Retama Park (@RetamaPark) May 5, 2018

Her $18 wager secured almost as much as the Derby winner's ownership team took home. Justify's owners won $1.24 million.

