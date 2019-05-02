WVU freshman arrested, charged with making terroristic threats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University police arrested a student who they say made terroristic threats.

Police arrested Cheickna Kagnassy, a freshman pre-business major from Columbia, Maryland, at his residence Wednesday evening in Vandalia Hall, according to Deputy Chief Phil Scott.

Kagnassy had spoken of carrying out a “shooting spree,” then committing suicide, Scott said a concerned citizen reported to police.

Scott said no weapons were found at Kagnassy’s residence.

Kagnassy was taken to North Central Regional Jail for arraignment, with bond set at $75,000, and is not to be on campus property if he is released, Scott said.

“Our number one concern is always the safety of the university community, and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should,” Chief W.P. Chedester said. “Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours."

