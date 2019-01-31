You can get a free Baconator this week

Wendy's is trying to one-up McDonald's free bacon promo with a promo of its own.

From now until Tuesday, you can get a free Baconator with a $10 Wendy's purchase if you order through DoorDash, a food delivery app that recently expanded to Roanoke.

There won't be any delivery fee while the promo is going on.

You'll have to use the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout on DoorDash. The promo code can only be used once for each DoorDash account, but $0 delivery with Wendy's is available all week, with no promo necessary.

Just don't forget to tip your delivery driver still!

Earlier this week, McDonald's had offered free bacon for one hour.

