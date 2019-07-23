Bring a Cheez-It + wine combination box to your next summer party

You can eliminate the hassle but maintain all the class of a fancy wine and cheese platter by bringing the Cheez-It and House Wine combination box to your next summer picnic.

The box goes on sale Thursday on House Wine's website for $25.

It features House Wine's Original Red Blend, which is a combination of cabernet sauvignon and merlot. This is paired with Original Cheez-It crackers in all their cheesy, salty glory.

If you can't wait until this box goes on sale, here's a guide from Cheez-It on how to pair wine with your favorite flavor:

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.