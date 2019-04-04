Your eyelids need sunscreen, too

Despite our best efforts to protect our faces from the sun, a new study suggests we're doing it wrong and leaving a vulnerable part of the face exposed.

The new study finds people tend to neglect their eyelids.

A special UV camera illuminates the problem. The dark areas show excellent UV protection of the face when people used regular sunscreen. When they switched to moisturizers combined with SPF, they eased up on covering their eyelids, which is an area vulnerable to skin cancer.

"It's not enough for us to simply ask, 'Do you apply sunscreen or a moisturizer with sunscreen to the face?' but actually walk a patient through where and how they should be applying it," said Dr. Adam Friedman with the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

No matter what kind of sunscreen you use, dermatologists say something is better than nothing. If you really want to protect your eyes, invest in a pair of sunglasses and a hat.

Another area of the face that's often neglected? Your lips. Lips are susceptible to skin cancer just like any other part of your body, but they're often forgotten when applying sun protection. Using a lip balm with SPF is recommended.

