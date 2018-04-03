Woman believed to be YouTube shooter is dead

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Authorities say a woman believed to be the shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot and four others have been wounded.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday that the victims have gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

He says the hospital is expecting more patients but doesn't know their conditions.

5:25 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California and that officials are monitoring it.



Coroner's spokesman Thomas McGovern says investigators were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. He wouldn't say if anyone was dead.



One hospital in Northern California says it has received four to five patients from the shooting. Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter.



Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

5:20 p.m.

NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is dead.

It's unknown at this time if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement.

San Francisco General Hospital says it has three patients from YouTube shooting. One person is in critical condition and another is in serious.

5:10 p.m.

Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

4:50 p.m.

Police in Northern California say they're responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters.

The San Bruno Police Department told people on Facebook to stay away from the area Tuesday. There was no other immediate information.

Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.

4:35 p.m.

Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.

Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

