Netflix may put an end to password sharing

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The unofficial Netflix sharing plan, AKA giving your password to friends and family for free, may soon be coming to an end.

The streaming service said last week it is aware that subscribers often share passwords with others to save a little money, but announced they will now closely monitor the activity, according to WKMG.

"We continue to monitor [password sharing]," said Netflix product chief Greg Peters. "We'll continue to look at the situation and we'll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we've got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there."

Netflix currently limits the number of devices able to stream from one account. The company did not announce how many users circumvent the system.