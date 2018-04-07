New Freedom Farms hosts fundraising concert Saturday to support veterans

Botetourt County -

New Freedom Farms, a non-profit equine therapy center in Buchanan is hosting a fundraising event Saturday.

When: Gates open at noon, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Local musicians will perform until 4 p.m. when there will be a Flame of Freedom presentation including Gold Star parents and POW/MIA table. Rockie Lynne will play at 4 p.m.

Tickets: This is a ticketed event. Tickets, $10 apiece ($11.34 with a service fee) can be purchased at:

newfreedomconcert.brownpapertickets.com

You can also call 540-855-1158 to buy tickets you can pick up at will call the day of the concert, or you can guy tickets at the gate beginning at noon Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Who's invited?:This is an event for veterans, their families, and all their friends. We're expecting a large contingency from Rolling Thunder, Inc., chapters. Proceeds benefit New Freedom Farm.

Food and Drink: A variety of food vendors -- BBQ, Chik-fil-A, Homestead Creamery, Barnyard Bucky Coffee to name a few -- will have food and drink available for purchase.

​More info: Get more detail about this event by visiting the Facebook event page by clicking here. Or call 540-855-1158.

