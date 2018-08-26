New high ropes challenge course opens at Virginia Tech

A new high ropes challenge course is opening at Virginia Tech.

The Venture Out Challenge course will open Sunday afternoon behind the Marching Virginians Practice Field and the Sport Clubs fields and can be seen from the Huckleberry Trail. field. The Venture Out Challenge Course, a part of Recreational Sports, is a state-of-the-art high ropes challenge course.

Activities will be open to Virginia Tech faculty, staff, and students, as well as off-campus and corporate groups.

Venture Out Assistant Director of Matt Lattiss said the adventure course is sure to test those who take it on.

“This takes people out of their comfort zone. We want to expand that comfort zone into what we call a growth zone. We don't want to put them into a panic or make them feel unsafe. With an adventure course like this, we can facilitate a controlled environment to expand their comfort zone,” Lattiss said.

The public can try it out during the grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m.



