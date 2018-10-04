New look; new goals. Face of Big Brothers Big Sisters changes

ROANOKE - The face of the oldest and largest youth mentoring program is changing.

Big Brothers Big Sisters unveiled its new, modern look and brand change this week.

In addition to the bright green logo, the national organization said it has a new goal of recruiting more diverse volunteers.

Recently, it's been a struggle for the organization to recruit men to serve as big brothers. Currently there is a high wait list of boys in Southwest Virginia looking for a big. The new branding aims to change that.

Josh Thoemke, director of development for Big Brothers Big Sisters Southwest Virginia said the need for volunteers is urgent.

"What we do is urgent. It is necessary, and if we don't step up, we don't know what the future generations of this city will look like," Thoemke said. "It's important for us to recognize that mentoring is a powerful force in the lives of these kids that otherwise don't have an adult to look at."

Thoemke said the brand change, which is a directive of the national organization will cost the local chapter roughly $30,000. It’s a change he said will be worth it to revamp the organization and reach new volunteers.

To find out how to donate or more information on how to become a big click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.