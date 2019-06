LYNCHBURG, va - Camille Schrier has been crowned Miss Virginia 2019.

Schrier will recieve a scholarship and move on to participate in the Miss America Contest.

Miss Lynchburg, Dot Kelly was first runner up.

The Miss Virginia contest gives away more than $75,000 in scholarships annually.

This is the second year the pageant has been held in Lynchburg.

