New project proposed at site near Richmond once intended for paper company

CNN

RICHMOND, Va. - A new project has been proposed for the site near Richmond previously intended for a Chinese company's paper manufacturing plant that never materialized.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a developer wants to build a more than 600,000-square-foot warehousing and distribution building at the former Tranlin Inc. site in Chesterfield County.



The project, code-named "Goliath," was outlined in a site plan submitted to the county's planning department last week. The plans say at full build-out, 100 employees are expected. They give few other details.



The industrially zoned site had been intended to house Tranlin's $2 billion plant, once projected to employ 2,000 people.



The project fell behind, and Tranlin missed payment deadlines to the state.



A spokeswoman for the company, now operating as Vastly, says it is in contact with state officials about repayment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.