New requirements could mean fewer children on Angel Tree list this year

ROANOKE - There could be fewer angels on the Salvation Army angel tree list this year. It’s a new rule designed to give a hand up, not a hand out.

After noticing some of the same names showing up on angel trees each year, the Salvation Army in Roanoke implemented a new requirement of a money management course for returning participants.

The class discusses money management and making one’s resources work for them. Capt. Monica Seiler explained the class is a requirement for past participants in the Angel Tree program in Roanoke. Without the class, past participants are not able to be on The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year.

“We asked the question a few years ago, how are we truly helping the people we are privileged to serve,” Seiler said. “So rather than enabling, and saying here's toys, here's toys, we want to ask the bigger question, why do people have to return to us year after year.”

There were 10 opportunities to take the half-day class that even provided free child care. But, so far in the past nine classes only around 100 of the thousand who are eligible have showed up. All eligible parents were notified of the new requirement.

“We are looking at when they manage resources how they can do better so in the future they won't have to rely on the Salvation Army,” Seiler said.

Amanda Ervan, a Roanoke mother of three was one the hundred to take the class. She said she found the class beneficial.

“The budget. Writing stuff down. Where your money goes. If you have it written down it's like accountability. That's a big help,” Seiler said.“Some people don't know where to start with budgeting. Going to a class for it can be a start.”

Seiler says they also work with other charities like Toys for Tots and the Christmas Store to keep families from double dipping from multiple organizations.

“We really wanted to invest in families who we serve who wanted to make lasting change,” Seiler said.

So far only about 50 families have said they will show up to the last class on Saturday, meaning only a fraction of past participants will be eligible this year.

Families who are new to the program and need assistance are not required to take the course.

Registration for the program beings October 1.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.