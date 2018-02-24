The study also found that people in their 70s who were slightly overweight, but not obese, were 3 percent less likely to die at a younger age.

People who had a hobby were found 21 percent less likely to die early.

Those who exercised 15-45 minutes a day also reduced premature death chances by 11 percent.



A new study reveals how alcohol can help you live longer.

A neurologist from the University of California followed 1,700 people who lived until at least age 90.



The university's 90+ Study followed about 1,700 nonagenarians since 2003, and those "who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained." According to the study, "moderate" means two glasses of beer or wine and two cups of coffee, which was found to decrease a person's chances of premature death by 18 percent (alcohol) and 10 percent (coffee).

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.