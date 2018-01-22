New bill prohibits minors from conversion therapy

RICHMOND - A new bill submitted by Virginia legislators would ban conversion therapy for minors in the commonwealth and limit allowing state funds for conversion therapy.

Sen. Scott Surovell (D) from District 36 Fairfax County authorized the Senate Bill 245 that would prohibit sexuality conversion therapy for people under the age of 18 by “any health care provider or person whom performs counseling by licensed professionals.”

The bill would prohibit state funds from being spent for the purpose of conducting conversion therapy, referring a person for conversion therapy, extending health benefits coverage for conversion therapy, or awarding a grant or contract to any entity that conducts conversion therapy or refers individuals for conversion therapy.

Read the full bill on Virginia's legislature website.



The bill defines "conversion therapy" as "any practice or treatment that seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender."



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.