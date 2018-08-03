Non-profits work to help evacuated families in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - While about 120 families are waiting for the all-clear to return home after being evacuated from their homes due to flooding fears after a possible dam rupture, disaster relief organizations are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

God’s Pit Crew in Danville is also preparing to send disaster relief and any support needed. President and founder Randy Johnson said they spent much of the morning collecting as much information as possible so they could prepare if the dam ruptures.

Johnson said they will make themselves available in any way they can.

Gleaning for the World in Campbell County delivered two tractor trailer loads of supplies to those displaced families sheltered at E.C. Glass High School and the Lynchburg Salvation Army Friday. Teresa Davis with Gleaning for the World said many of the families came with no supplies, only the clothing they were wearing. She said they delivered clothing, towels, food, diapers and other toiletries to help during their stay.

To donate to that relief effort online click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.