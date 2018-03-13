Nonprofits looking forward to Roanoke Valley Gives on Wednesday

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE - Nearly 200 nonprofits are hoping for thousands of dollars in donations. Roanoke Valley Gives kicks off at midnight on March 14.



This is the third year for the event put on by the Foundation for Roanoke Valley.

You can pick your favorite organization and donate as little as $10. The money can go into the nonprofit's general fund, or some may be raising money for a specific project.



"This is somewhat a down time of the year for nonprofits. It's a little bit more difficult to fundraise in March than it is in December. This is a way in an off time of the year for the community to come together and raise money for nonprofits," said Beth Kelley, with Foundation for Roanoke Valley.



More than 6,000 people gave more than $700,000 in 2017. The 2018 goal is $800,000.

"Give days had proven to be quite successful in other communities across Virginia and the United States. Our goal is to help nonprofits raise significant amounts of dollars for their organization in a very short period of time, to expand their donor base, and to provide them with an online giving presence and professional social media and related technical training. We do this work solely to benefit this community we love, as the community foundation does not receive any fee income from the give day," said the foundation in a statement.

Roanoke Valley Gives will begin at midnight EST on March 14 and continue until 11:59 p.m. on that same day. Donors will go online to www.rvgives.givebig.org to connect with causes they care about and make tax-deductible donations to support the important work of their favorite Roanoke Valley nonprofits.

