Now's the time to get healthy! Mother's Day kicks off National Women's Health Week

Living your best life - now's the time to make a change for a healthier lifestyle.

Mother's Day kicked off National Women's Health Week. During National Women's Health Week each year, millions of women take steps to improve their health. The week serves as a reminder for women to make their health a priority and build positive health habits for life. The 20th annual National Women's Health Week kicks off on Mother's Day, May 12, and is celebrated through May 18, 2019. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office on Women’s Health leads National Women’s Health Week to encourage all women to be as healthy as possible.

Where do you start?

The office of women's health has a great online survey that can create a customized goal sheet for you.

Take the survey here.

