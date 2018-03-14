Odd bills from the 2018 General Assembly

There were some oddball bills introduced in Virginia's 2018 General Assembly session. Take a look and see how they fared.

Drink with dogs

This bill would allow your furry friend to accompany you at wineries, distilleries, or breweries excluding the area where food is manufactured. Currently, the law is they must be registered as a guard or guide animal for them to enter restaurants.

Cursing among crowds

This could go from being punishable to being protected by the law. Right now, swearing or cursing in public is a Class 4 misdemeanor that is subject to a fine of no more than $250.

Having sex with a significant other

It is currently illegal to have sex with your significant other if you are not married to that person, even if it's consensual. Delegate Mark Levine proposed repealing the "outdated and silly" law, but had no luck with the lawmakers.

Raid on raccoons

Gov. Ralph Northam approved a bill to repeal the current hunting law, now authorizing the hunt for raccoons past 2 a.m. on Sundays.

State Salamander

The indigenous red salamander has become Virginia's official salamander thanks to a push from students.

Buzzed on snacks

Lawmakers signed this bill creating a confectionary license that allows a person to sell foods infused with alcohol, but no more than 5 percent by volume.

