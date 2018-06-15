Olde Salem Brewing brings home SWVA's first gold medal for their beer

SALEM - Salem is celebrating a major milestone for a locally owned craft brewery. Olde Salem Brewing Company , the newest brewery in the city, is also the first brewing company in Southwest Virginia to take home a gold medal for their beer. The newest brewery in the city of Salem is owned by Sean Turk.

Olde Salem's brewer was recognized for his fruited gose beer called Swag Surfin. The business won gold in the fruited beer category at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

The competition is the largest Virginia-only craft beer competition in the commonwealth. Swag Surfin is currently on tap at the brewery's location in Salem.

To learn more visit their Facebook page.





