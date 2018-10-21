One person shot in Roanoke on Hershberger Road

ROANOKE CITY - 9:15 p.m. update:

One person was shot in Northwest Roanoke. According to police, the person was taken to the hospital and at last check was conscious. The shooting happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at 1638 Hershberger Road N.W.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Police have not released the names or additional information about those involved.

___________________________________

Roanoke City police confirm that they are on the scene of a shooting in Roanoke.

According to police, one person has been shot. It happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hershberger Road.

There was no immediate information about the condition of the victim.

10 News has a crew on the scene. We are working for you to bring you more details about the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.