Over 70 arrested in connection with illegal cockfighting operation

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - More than 70 individuals have been arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting operation in Patrick County, according to county Sheriff Dan Smith.

More than 50 officers executed a search warrant at 435 Long Branch Road in Claudeville at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies said.

Cockfighting is classified as a felony under Virginia law.

Smith said chicken carcasses and caged chickens that were caged and waiting to be used in fights were found on the property.

Razors were attached to the feet of live and dead chickens, Smith said.

Smith said living birds will be seized and housed until forfeited, at which time they will be euthanized humanely.

Smith said euthanization is the only alternative because the animals have been trained to attack and kill and can’t be reintroduced to an agricultural setting.

In addition to live and dead chickens, money, methamphetamine, firearms, multiple edged weapons and assorted property, including vehicles, were seized from the property.

Deputies said about half of those arrested were taken into custody near the fighting site, and half were arrested by embedded perimeter teams as they fled into the woods.

Deputies said evidence collected over the course of the investigation shows that the operation is Mexican-based and participants from as far as Texas and Georgia allegedly traveled to engage in the illegal activity.

The Sheriff’s Office is communicating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine the immigration status of many of those arrested.

