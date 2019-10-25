Owner of Skeeters opens Seven Sisters Brewery in downtown Wytheville

David Clark is starting a new adventure. He's the founder and CEO of Seven Sisters Brewery. It's the second brewery to open in downtown Wytheville.

"We tried to stick with a true brewery feeling. We'll serve beer and snacks. The idea for us is to be more of a community and family hangout rather than just a quick service restaurant," said Clark.

He's also the person responsible for reopening Skeeters World Famous Hotdogs when the eatery closed earlier this year. He's also now part of transforming downtown Main Street.

"It's really about bring back a building and be a part of the downtown movement to bring things back to the downtown area," said Clark.

Seven Sisters will celebrate its grand opening over three days.

