Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway to remain open despite shutdown

VA / NC - Despite the partial government shutdown, much of the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain open to the public.

The NPS says roads, overlooks, and trails will remain accessible to visitors as long as the weather permits. Gated areas will also be open, as long as they were not already closed for seasonal reasons.

However you could see the impact of the shutdown. There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at the Blue Ridge Parkway, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing if applicable). Emergency and rescue services will also be limited. Park websites and social medias are unmonitored.

Most picnic areas will be closed. The only exception is the Price Park Picnic area.

The National Park Service says if you have any park hotel reservations, you'll need to contact the operator. Some restaurants, and other services, may also still be available.

Funding for the National Park Service is among part of the seven spending bills that have lapsed. In a release, the NPS says "national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures".

