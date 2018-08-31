Passenger traffic increases at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. - More people continue to use the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Passenger traffic increased 7.7 percent in July, when compared with July of last year. That's an increase of 4,221 passengers.

The airport sites improved airline operational reliability in the growth, which started in September 2016.

Through July, traffic is up 7.7 percent when compared with 2017.

The airport is on track for its busiest year since 2007.

"We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2018, especially given our strong traffic numbers

in 2016 and 2017," said executive director Timothy Bradshaw.

The airport commission said it is continuing to work with airlines to improve reliability, reduce air fares and upgrade equipment.

