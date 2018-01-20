Passion into progress, women to march on Roanoke

ROANOKE - This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the largest single-day protest in American History.



Time magazine's latest edition shows the changing faces of power and politics in the United States. Eight of the eleven women elected to Virginia's House of Delegates in November are featured on the cover.

Women in Roanoke will march again at Elmwood Park to show the momentum behind the movement is still strong. When 4,500 women took part in 2017’s Roanoke event, it was a moment in history where women joined together and their collective voices were heard around the world.

Organizer Jessie Coffman said being surrounded by thousands of women all working for the same cause was an amazing feeling.

"It's just an electric moment," Coffman said.



This year, Coffman said, activists are building on the movement, and strategizing a plan for legislative action, even if it starts with one vote.



"We want to make women feel like they can be heard. A lot of it is finding comfort in your own voice and in your own opinions. We want women to realize your thoughts and your opinions do matter," Coffman said.



Its a bipartisan message she said goes beyond politics, touching on issues ranging from voting rights to domestic violence. Female leaders from both the Republican and Democratic party are expected to attend and speak at the event.



Coffman said it's more than a rally, it's an action plan moving forward.

"We've tried to identify things that are crucial for Virginians. We want to empower women to get involved. If something upsets you, try to fix it," Coffman said.

She said they will also be working to register female voters.



This year the event's keynote speaker is Danielle Belton, a prominent voice of black feminism and managing editor of The Root. Belton came to prominence with her popular blog, The Black Snob, an insightful and often biting commentary on pop culture, the media, politics, gender, and race. The blog has won numerous awards, and she has appeared on several “bloggers to watch” lists, including Clutch Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has been published in Time Magazine, The New York Times, The Observer (UK), The Daily Beast, Essence Magazine, The Associated Press, and The American Prospect, and has made appearances on CNN, MSNBC, NPR, PBS, Good Morning America, HLN, ABC’s Nightline and Al Jazeera English. Belton has also spoken at Yale University, Harvard University, and Howard University on race, policy and identity.

Afira DeVries, CEO of the United Way will also speak at the event. DeVries said the event is about cultivating a moment to inspire women in the region to stand together and make a change.



"This community, the Roanoke Valley is a leader in so many respects. We do not accept challenges lying down. We don't accept the status quo as the way it ought to be,” DeVries said.

DeVries who plans to tie perspective from her role at the United Way about the struggles the community faces into her speech, said it’s about turning anger, concerns and passion into a call to action.

“This moment, women gathering tomorrow is a moment of reflection on what we are capable of as a community, but it also is a beacon for others to do what we are doing now. That is the kind of leadership that changes conditions and I'm proud to be a part of it,” DeVries said.

The event begins with live music at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Park and runs through to 4 p.m. The march begins at 2 p.m.

