Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Lynchburg.

It happened Friday just after 10 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department along with the Lynchburg Fire and EMS responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 24-year-old Ryan Massie of Lynchburg. Police said it appears that Massie was attempting to cross the westbound lane of Rivermont Avenue when he was hit by a Ford SUV driven by 23-year-old Alayna Pickeral of Lynchburg.

Massie was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This incident is under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit.

No charges have been filed at this time.

