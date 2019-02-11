People gather at Valley View Mall to speak out against sexual assault

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke Valley-based organization took part in a worldwide event to prevent sexual assault against women.

Members with the Sexual Assault Response and Awareness group came together to stand up and speak out against violence toward women as part of the Global One Billion Rising campaign from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon at the Valley View Mall in front of JCPenny.

Shoppers could see a flash mob performance of "Break The Chain" and two guest speakers, all to spread the word about how SARA can help men, women and children locally who are facing abuse.

Leaders with SARA say the organization provides a crisis hotline straight to their offices.

"It just feels empowering, that somebody's gonna listen. Somebody in this mall today is gonna give us a call. Someone's gonna call us through the domestic violence hotline. Somebody's going to be glad that they saw us today," said Dina Hackley-Hunt.

SARA's hotline: (540) 981-9352

