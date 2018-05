ROANOKE, Va. - A person was shot Tuesday night in the 300 block of Hanover Avenue, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 10:35 p.m. The victim is hurt, and at last check, was en route to a hospital in the area, Roanoke city dispatch said.

WSLS has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with wsls.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.